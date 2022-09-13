Torche – “It Never Began”

Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.

