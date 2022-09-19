Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan & Mac DeMarco Share New Track “A Cuckhold’s Refrain” As Peppermint Patty

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has shared a new track on a little-used YouTube channel. It’s called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain,” and it’s attributed to a project called Peppermint Patty. “I got the beef/ You got the cheese/ I’ll be the cuck/ You be the tease,” Jordan sings on it.

She’s joined by another vocalist halfway through, who is none other than Mac DeMarco. “Now she’s gone/ She’s out of my life,” he sings. “If I had know just one night would cuck me out of my own home/ Who’d have thunk that I’d be all alone?” JD Beck, Domi, and Deaton Chris Anthony also play on the track.

Snail Mail’s most recent album was last year’s Valentine, and after a delay due to vocal cord surgery, she’s been out on tour in support of it this year. Next month, she’s headed out on the road with fellow Baltimore-bred acts Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA.

Hear “A Cuckhold’s Refrain” below.