Calexico – “Rambler”

Earlier this year, the long-running Southwest band Calexico released another album, El Mirador. They’re about to head out on tour in a couple weeks, and today they’ve returned with the one-off track, “Rambler,” which was inspired by their previous times on the road.

“Throughout these travels I kept seeing ghosts looking for someone to sing their stories,” the group’s Joey Burns said in a statement. “When John [Covertino] and I met up to record, the music came together in a flash, and you can feel that spark of spontaneity between the acoustic guitar and drums when you listen. Later on we added some slide guitar (Connor Gallaher) and backing vocals (Luke Ydstie) to build splashes of color and character.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/06 Detroit, MI @ El Club #

10/07 Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago #

10/08 St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries #

10/09 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café #

10/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall #

10/13 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

10/14 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #

10/15 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre #

10/17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

10/18 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle # 10/19 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater #

10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly #

10/22 Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse #

10/23 + 10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

10/25 + 10/26 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

10/28 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #

03/30-04/02 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival 2023 # with Ada Lea

“Rambler” is out now via Anti-.