Dungen – “Skövde”

Dungen are putting out their first new album in seven years, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, in a couple weeks. The Swedish band has shared “Nattens sista strimma ljus” and “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the shaggy and golden “Skövde,” which is named after the town that frontman Gustav Estjes grew up in. He says the track is “about my elder brother and a bunch of friends.” Listen below.

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is out 10/7 via Mexican Summer.

