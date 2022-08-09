It’s been seven years since Dungen released Allas Sak, their most recent studio album, but the adventurous Swedish psych-rock veterans are about to return with the new LP En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog. (That title is Swedish for One Is Too Much And A Thousand is Never Enough.) We’ve already heard lead single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus,” and now Dungen have shared another one.

Dungen’s latest is called “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” — Swedish for “If There Is Anything You Want To Ask Me.” The song is a warped, shimmery pop number that sounds like it’s floating, suspended, in some kind of unidentified alien bliss-out juice. After all these years, Dungen still sound a bit like Tame Impala’s weird Middle Earth cousins. Listen to the track below.

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is out 10/7 via Mexican Summer.