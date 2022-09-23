All year, the Compton rap great YG has been releasing one-off singles like “Toxic” and the J. Cole/Moneybagg Yo collab “Scared Money.” It’s all been leading up to next week, when YG will release his new album I Got Issues. A couple of days ago, YG shared the new album’s tracklist, which includes appearances from peers like Nas, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Mozzy, and H.E.R. Today, YG has dropped another early single.

On “Maniac,” YG struts hard on a classic sinister, loping West Coast beat from producers Terrace Martin, Hit-Boy, and Corbett. It’s been a while since Hit-Boy had his name on something this nasty. Director Matt Zolly’s “Maniac” video takes place in a mythical Los Angeles nightscape full of convertibles and tattoo guns and model girls. Check out that video and the I Got Issues tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Issues”

02 “Baby Momma”

03 “Toxic”

04 “Maniac”

05 “How to Rob A Rapper” (Feat. Mozzy & D3szn)

06 “I Dance” (Feat. Cuco & Duki)

07 “Scared Money” (Feat. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo)

08 “Go Dumb” (Feat. H.E.R.)

09 “No Love”

10 “Sober” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone)

11 “Drink To This”

12 “No Weapon” (Feat. Nas)

13 “Alone”

14 “Killa Cali”

I Got Issues is out 9/30 on 4Hunnid/Def Jam.