Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced that they had a new album on the way called ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts coming in April 2023. ATUM comprises 33 songs and is the long-teased sequel to previous long-form efforts Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/The Machines Of God (2000). Along with the new album news, Billy Corgan & Co. also released a chugging lead single called “Beguiled,” which the Pumpkins performed last night on Fallon.

Moving forward, the Smashing Pumpkins are set to launch their 2022 arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction early next month, starting October 2 in Dallas and wrapping November 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Watch Smashing Pumpkins play “Beguiled” on Fallon below.

