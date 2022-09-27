Frankie Cosmos – “F.O.O.F.”

Frankie Cosmos – “F.O.O.F.”

Pooneh Ghana

New Music September 27, 2022 11:20 AM By James Rettig
0

Frankie Cosmos have a new album, Inner World Peace, out next month. The Greta Kline-led band has shared two singles from it so far, “One Year Stand” and “Aftershook,” and today they’re back with a third, “F.O.O.F.,” a gliding, likable one that contains a self-referential line about “listening to 2019 Frankie.”

“For me, ‘F.O.O.F’ is about creating random boundaries and schedules for yourself in an attempt to feel in control,” Kline said in a statement. “Feeling time passing at varying speeds and time traveling with music.” The track comes with a fuzzy felt video created by artist Cole Montminy.

“I love Cole’s art, and we were all so excited and grateful they were on board to make this video,” Kline continued. “I’ve struggled with feelings of isolation as a result of the pandemic, combined with escalated use of technology. This video embodies that, and the ending provides a sense of relief and freedom from those feelings. We could all stand to smash our computers and go touch some grass.”

Watch and listen below.

Inner World Peace is out 10/21 via Sub Pop.

