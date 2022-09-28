Over the summer, Montreal trio Men I Trust released a warm, woozy one-off single called “Hard To Let Go.” It was the first new music since 2021’s Untourable Album — titled to reflect the fact that they recorded it under lockdown. Well, today Men I Trust are back with what appears to be another one-off — a post-punk groove called “Billie Toppy.” It comes accompanied by a cheeky video where band leader Emmanuelle Proulx swings in a white dress while large birds fly ominously in the background. Watch and listen to “Billie Toppy” below.