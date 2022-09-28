Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

News September 28, 2022 9:30 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

News September 28, 2022 9:30 AM By Tom Breihan
0

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.

Madison’s crystal flute was a gift from the Parisian craftsman Claude Laurent, who created ornate bejeweled glass flutes that were popular among royalty and heads of state in the early 19th century. Laurent gifted Madison his crystal flute in honor of his second inauguration in 1813, and it’s one of only two known crystal flutes that Laurent ever made. The instrument is now on display at the Library Of Congress. Last week, Library Of Congress rep Carla Hayden invited Lizzo to come play Madison’s flute when her tour came to Washington. Lizzo was enthusiastic.

Lizzo is a classically trained flutist who studied the instrument at the University Of Houston and who has made her flute abilities a part of her whole pop-star act. At this point, she’s probably the world’s most famous flutist. When Lizzo accepted the invitation to the Library Of Congress, the institution made a whole social-media event of it.

Last night, Lizzo played Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena. During her set, Library Of Congress reps came out onstage and presented Lizzo with that crystal flute, which, at least according to Lizzo, had never been played before last night. Lizzo gingerly played a few notes on it, and then she played a few more notes while twerking. After gingerly handing the instrument back to the Library representative, Lizzo made an announcement to the crowd: “Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library Of Congress for preserving our history, and thank you to history for being cool! History is freaking cool, you guys!” You can watch that whole thing happen below.

On Lizzo’s Instagram post about the flute, one of the comments comes from Grimes: “This is the most high fantasy thing I’ve ever seen in the real world omg. A mythical crystal flute no one has ever heard play? This is some elf shit.”

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial

1 day ago 0

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments

2 days ago 0

A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NYC Set, Brings Out GloRilla

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest