Last month, Caitlin Rose announced her first new album in almost a decade, CAZIMI, with the lead single “Black Obsidian.” Today, the Nashville musician is back with another song from it, “Nobody’s Sweetheart.”

“For a long time I was doing a little series on Instagram where I would punchline all of the old sheet music I was collecting,” Rose explained. “There’s a 1924 tune called ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ and I added ‘and nobody’s fool’ as a crack. I ended up taking it down because I knew it would be a really fun one to write. Daniel Tashian just happ ened to be on my schedule that week and was the perfect musical cohort to explore this. I wanted something anthemic and fun (and easy) to play in sets and that definitely scratched the itch.”

Listen below.

CAZIMI is out 11/18 on Missing Piece.