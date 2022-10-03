Paramore’s return is complete. This past summer, the band announced plans to hit the road for their first tour since 2018. Last week, after some advance teasing, Paramore announced their forthcoming album This Is Why, and their shared its funky and new-wavy title track. Last night, Paramore kicked off their tour with a set at Mechanics Bay Arena in Bakersfield, California. This was Paramore’s first show in more than four years, and they kicked it off by playing “This Is Why” live for the first time.

The setlist for last night’s Paramore show included a whole lot of old classics and some newer songs, including Hayley Williams’ solo single “Simmer” and “Boogie Juice,” the 2019 song from drummer Zac Farro’s side project HalfNose. Williams has previously said some things about removing the hit “Misery Business” from the setlist, but it’s still in there now. As for “This Is Why,” it sounded big and commanding — a strong opener. The videos from last night show Hayley Williams dancing hard and just generally being a great bandleader. Check out a fan-made video below.

This Is Why is out 2/10 on Atlantic Records.