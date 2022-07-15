Paramore Announce Fall Tour, First Shows In Four Years

In October and November, Paramore will play headline shows across North America. Tickets for the non-festival dates go on sale a week from today, on Friday, July 22, via Paramore’s website. From now through this Sunday, July 17, fans can register through Ticketmaster to participate in a presale running from 10AM local time on July 20 to 10PM local time on July 21.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir

10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival