Paramore Announce Fall Tour, First Shows In Four Years

News July 15, 2022 3:15 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Paramore have been talking about working on new music for quite some time now, and earlier this year they were included in the lineups for upcoming festivals including When We Were Young, Austin City Limits, and Corona Capital. Now the band has revealed a full slate of fall tour dates, their first shows in four years. Can the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter be far behind?

In October and November, Paramore will play headline shows across North America. Tickets for the non-festival dates go on sale a week from today, on Friday, July 22, via Paramore’s website. From now through this Sunday, July 17, fans can register through Ticketmaster to participate in a presale running from 10AM local time on July 20 to 10PM local time on July 21.

TOUR DATES:
10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir
10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha
10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

