Steve Lacy Scores First #1 Hit With “Bad Habit”

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” has made its way to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This week’s chart is led by Lacy’s first #1 hit, which was released as a single at the end of June. It started its climb up the chart in mid-July when it debuted at #100. It’s one of only 12 songs that climbed from the last spot to the first. (Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” achieved the same feat earlier this year.)

“Bad Habits” spent the past four weeks at #2 behind Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” That song slides down to #2 this week. Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” debuted at #3, and the top 5 is rounded out by Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof.”

Also this week: Memphis rapper GloRilla has her first Hot 100 top 10 hit with “Tomorrow 2,” which features Cardi B — it debuted at #9.