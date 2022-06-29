Back when he was still a teenager, the psychedelic soul prodigy Steve Lacy was playing in the Internet and collaborating with Kendrick Lamar. A couple of weeks ago, Lacy released his new single “Mercury,” his first new solo music in three years. As it turns out, that was the first taste of a new album. Next month, Lacy will follow his 2019 solo debut Apollo XXI with the new LP Gemini Rights. Today, he’s shared another new track that’ll appear on the record.

Lacy wrote and produced the new song “Bad Habit,” and he also played most of the instruments on the track. The song sounds a bit like a lo-fi, homespun take on the kind of thing that Prince might’ve once written. Lacy sings about romantic regret — “I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me” — while layering up his own harmonies and adding in a slick little human-beatbox breakdown. Listen to the track below.

Gemini Rights is out 7/15 on L-M/RCA.