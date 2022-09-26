Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Spends 15th Week At #1, Longest Ever For A British Act

“As It Was” is the #1 song in America for a 15th nonconsecutive week. As Billboard reports, Harry Styles’ signature hit now holds sole position of fourth on the list of longest-running Hot 100 chart-toppers, breaking a tie with seven other hit songs. It also becomes the longest-running #1 hit by a solo artist and the longest-running #1 by a British act. If it spends another week at the summit, it will move into a tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for second all-time. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” set the record at 19 weeks in 2019.

Styles also stars in the current #1 movie in America, Don’t Worry Darling, which debuted last weekend with $19.2 million domestically. That’s only happened before with Prince (“When Doves Cry” and Purple Rain) and Eminem (“Lose Yourself” and 8 Mile), and those were both instances where the song was part of the movie soundtrack. (Billboard points out that Huey Lewis technically appeared in Back To The Future, which was #1 at the same time as Huey Lewis And The News’ “The Power Of Love.”)

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” stays at #2, followed by Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” at a new #3 peak. Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” remains at #4, with Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” at #5 and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” at #6. OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” climbs to a new #7 peak. Luke Combs scores his second career top-10 hit with “The Kind Of Love We Make” at #8. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” (#9) and Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” (#10) close out the top 10.