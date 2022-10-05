Dungen – “Höstens Färger”
Dungen’s first new album in seven years, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, is out on Friday. The Swedish psych band has shared three tracks from it already — “Nattens sista strimma ljus, “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig,” and “Skövde — and today they’re back with one more, “Höstens Färger,” which translates to “colors of the fall” and comes with a music video directed by Isidor Estrada Nyqvist that featured Dungen leader Gustav Ejstes.
“Like all great artists, Gustav is a bit on his own planet, operating outside of the ‘normal’ sphere of life,” Nyqvist explained. “He sees things from a totally different perspective, and he uses his music to help others see it too. Gustav just does his beautiful thing, like a kid playing, and that’s what I wanted to portray with this video.”
Watch and listen below.
En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is out 10/7 via Mexican Summer.