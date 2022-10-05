Dungen’s first new album in seven years, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, is out on Friday. The Swedish psych band has shared three tracks from it already — “Nattens sista strimma ljus, “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig,” and “Skövde — and today they’re back with one more, “Höstens Färger,” which translates to “colors of the fall” and comes with a music video directed by Isidor Estrada Nyqvist that featured Dungen leader Gustav Ejstes.

“Like all great artists, Gustav is a bit on his own planet, operating outside of the ‘normal’ sphere of life,” Nyqvist explained. “He sees things from a totally different perspective, and he uses his music to help others see it too. Gustav just does his beautiful thing, like a kid playing, and that’s what I wanted to portray with this video.”

Watch and listen below.

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is out 10/7 via Mexican Summer.