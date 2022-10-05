Alvvays – “After The Earthquake”

Norman Wong

New Music October 5, 2022 10:12 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Alvvays – “After The Earthquake”

Norman Wong

New Music October 5, 2022 10:12 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Alvvays are tantalizingly close to releasing their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Antisocialites, Blue Rev. The beloved Toronto indie-pop band has already shared a few previews of their third album with the songs “Pharmacist,” “Easy On Your Own?,” “Belinda Says,” and “Very Online Guy.” Now, in the last stretch of days before Blue Rev‘s release, Alvvays are sharing one more track. It’s “After The Earthquake.”

As lead singer Molly Rankin recently told us, “After The Earthquake” is mainly inspired by Haruki Murakami’s After The Quake. Alvvays has also released a vivid descriptor about the song, calling it “a rapid fire recital of drive-thru breakdown, tectonic breakup and boyfriend in a coma brake failure.”

Listen to “After The Earthquake” below.

Blue Rev is out 10/7 via Polyvinyl.

Related

Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

2 days ago 0

Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair”

2 days ago 0

Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev

2 days ago 0

Steve Lacy Scores First #1 Hit With “Bad Habit”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest