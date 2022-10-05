Alvvays are tantalizingly close to releasing their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Antisocialites, Blue Rev. The beloved Toronto indie-pop band has already shared a few previews of their third album with the songs “Pharmacist,” “Easy On Your Own?,” “Belinda Says,” and “Very Online Guy.” Now, in the last stretch of days before Blue Rev‘s release, Alvvays are sharing one more track. It’s “After The Earthquake.”

As lead singer Molly Rankin recently told us, “After The Earthquake” is mainly inspired by Haruki Murakami’s After The Quake. Alvvays has also released a vivid descriptor about the song, calling it “a rapid fire recital of drive-thru breakdown, tectonic breakup and boyfriend in a coma brake failure.”

Listen to “After The Earthquake” below.

Blue Rev is out 10/7 via Polyvinyl.