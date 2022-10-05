In a few weeks, Nick Hakim, the difficult-to-categorize singer and songwriter whose music often sounds like some new mutation of psychedelic soul, will release his new falling-in-love album Cometa. We’ve already posted Hakim’s two early singles “Happen” and “Vertigo.” Now, Hakim has also released the breathy, loping new song “M1.”

Nick Hakim recorded “M1” with two producers. One of them is DJ Dahi, the beatmaker who’s made some huge hits with people like Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The other is Andrew Sarlo, the longtime Hakim collaborator who’s also worked with people like Big Thief. On “M1,” Hakim works out his falsetto over a lurching drum-loop and some gasping synthesizers. It’s mood music with a very serious groove, and you can hear it below.

Cometa is out 10/21 via ATO. Pre-order it here.