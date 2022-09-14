Nick Hakim recently announced COMETA, his latest hybrid of psychedelic soul and indie rock. Lead single “Happen” was a pillowcore-esque slow jam featuring Alex G on piano. Today he’s back with another advance track, “Vertigo,” which arrives with a video by Asli Baykal. It’s a languid R&B-ish mood piece that pairs a hypnotic acoustic guitar riff with vibey electronic production; Hakim says it was inspired by Stevie Wonder and was the first song recorded for COMETA.

The “Vertigo” video was shot on location in Bosnia-Herzegovina. It features Hakim in a rotating house built by Vojin Kusic so his wife could enjoy the ever-changing views. You can watch a news report about that here and read director Baykal’s statement:

The making of the video spanned over a transformative year, and our collaborative friendship with Nick became the center of the journey. Initially, Nick showed me a video of a Tuxedomoon performance from Downtown 81. It was filmed in the studio where the camera was spinning in the middle. That idea gave life to the lyrics “Spinnin’, fast as hell can’t tell if it’s me or the room that’s moving.” The room evolved into a moving house by a man who built it for his wife. Love is dizzying with multiple spins.

Watch below.

COMETA is out 10/21 on ATO.