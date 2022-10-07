Caroline Polachek has had a fascinating career, and she continues to do interesting things with her level of indie-fame. In the past few months, she’s produced tracks for QT creator Hyd and covered Nancy Sinatra for the soundtrack of Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Now, Polachek is taking the next obvious career step: She’s singing an aria in a new Royal Opera House adaptation of an art film that’s basically about Kurt Cobain’s death. I’m sure we all saw this coming.

The opera in question is called Last Days, and it’s a stage version of the 2005 Gus Van Sant movie of the same title. Last Days isn’t officially a Kurt Cobain movie, but it shows an unmistakably Cobain-esque figure ambling around his mansion aimlessly and then dying by suicide. The film has no plot, and it delights in the banalities. The idea of a Last Days opera is truly strange, but the composer Oliver Leith and the librettist, art director, and co-director Matt Copson has done it anyway. The Guardian reports that Agathe Rousselle, star of the excellently fucked-up French movie Titane, will play the Cobain figure.

As it happens, Caroline Polachek has been studying opera for many years. And as it happens, Matt Copson is Polachek’s boyfriend and frequent collaborator. Polachek has just released her aria “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare,” which is part of the opera. The title is Italian for “I Never Want To See The Sun Go Down,” and Polachek recorded it with another frequent collaborator, producer Danny L Harle. I don’t know anything about opera, but it’s a pretty piece of music, and Polachek sings it beautifully. She hits some notes here. Listen below.

Last Days runs 10/7-11 at the Linbury Theatre in London’s Royal Opera House.