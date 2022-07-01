Stream New ’70s Covers By Phoebe Bridgers, Thundercat, Weyes Blood, & More From Minions: The Rise Of Gru Soundtrack

New Music July 1, 2022 12:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Stream New ’70s Covers By Phoebe Bridgers, Thundercat, Weyes Blood, & More From Minions: The Rise Of Gru Soundtrack

New Music July 1, 2022 12:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Whether you’re really excited about Minions: The Rise Of Gru or see the entire Minions franchise as a basic vehicle for Facebook moms and capitalist culture, one thing cannot be denied: the soundtrack looks pretty great. Curated and produced by Jack Antonoff, the Minions soundtrack features a bunch of ’70s tunes reimagined by contemporary artists. We’ve already heard Tame Impala and Diana Ross’ original song “Turn Up The Sunshine,” Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of the Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” and St. Vincent doing Lipps, Inc.’s “Funkytown.” Well, now the full soundtrack is out in full.

Additional soundtrack cuts include: Brockhampton remaking Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” Thundercat covering the Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle,” Brittany Howard covering Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” featuring help from Verdine White, and Caroline Polachek and G.E.M. doing Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang.” Elsewhere, Tierra Whack covers Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” (which was already a Fleetwood Mac cover), and Weyes Blood does Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” which was already a Dee Dee Warwick cover. Antonoff’s own band Bleachers covers John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” and the Minions themselves are on the album with a version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia.”

Both the Minions: Rise Of Gru soundtrack and movie are out now.

