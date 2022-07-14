Hyd – “Afar” (Prod. Caroline Polachek)
You might know interdisciplinary artist Hayden Dunham (Hyd) as the co-creator and face of A.G. Cook and SOPHIE’s hyperpop entity QT. Last year, Hyd released a self-titled EP. Now, they’re releasing a sensual electro-pop single produced by Caroline Polachek via PC Music. Titled “Afar,” the song was written at a time when Hyd temporarily lost their eyesight.
“The voice in the song is meant to emanate from an imagined guardian – a presence without a body, an angel next to me,” Hyd says of “Afar.” “My vision was gone and I had to steam my eyes regularly with hot water vapor, which was the predominant element of that time for me and this song. Caroline and I started ‘Afar’ in Santa Monica and finished it at her house in Brooklyn. The productions are distilled to feel like a vapor den.”
Listen to “Afar” below.
TOUR DATES:
07/15 – Lawrence, Kansas @ Bottleneck
07/16 – Chicago @ Pitchfork Festival
07/16 – Chicago @ Pitchfork Afterparty
07/23 – Guelph, Ontario @ Hillside Festival
07/25 – Detroit, Michigan @ Tangent Gallery
08/25-26 – Berlin, Germany @ Pop Kultur Festival