Hyd – “Afar” (Prod. Caroline Polachek)

Thomas Whiteside

New Music July 14, 2022 1:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Hyd – “Afar” (Prod. Caroline Polachek)

Thomas Whiteside

New Music July 14, 2022 1:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

You might know interdisciplinary artist Hayden Dunham (Hyd) as the co-creator and face of A.G. Cook and SOPHIE’s hyperpop entity QT. Last year, Hyd released a self-titled EP. Now, they’re releasing a sensual electro-pop single produced by Caroline Polachek via PC Music. Titled “Afar,” the song was written at a time when Hyd temporarily lost their eyesight.

“The voice in the song is meant to emanate from an imagined guardian – a presence without a body, an angel next to me,” Hyd says of “Afar.” “My vision was gone and I had to steam my eyes regularly with hot water vapor, which was the predominant element of that time for me and this song. Caroline and I started ‘Afar’ in Santa Monica and finished it at her house in Brooklyn. The productions are distilled to feel like a vapor den.”

Listen to “Afar” below.

TOUR DATES:
07/15 – Lawrence, Kansas @ Bottleneck
07/16 – Chicago @ Pitchfork Festival
07/16 – Chicago @ Pitchfork Afterparty
07/23 – ​​Guelph, Ontario @ Hillside Festival
07/25 – Detroit, Michigan @ Tangent Gallery
08/25-26 – Berlin, Germany @ Pop Kultur Festival

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

4 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest