Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across The Sea”

News October 12, 2022 7:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Animal Collective may not be planning to tour Europe and the UK, but they did just stop by SiriusXM, where they performed a cover of Silver Jews” “Trains Across the Sea,” which originally appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut Starlite Walker. Also during the session, the band did live versions of “Prester John” and “Passer-by” (both from Time Skiffs), “Bluish” from 2009’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, and their unreleased track “Genie’s Open,” which they mashed up with “Trains Across the Sea.”

Animal Collective are still promoting last February’s Time Skiffs, and they also recently contributed a new track called “Brown Thrasher” to For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. V, which came out at the end of September.

Watch AnCo cover Silver Jews below.

