Filter – “For The Beaten”

New Music October 13, 2022 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Filter – “For The Beaten”

New Music October 13, 2022 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last month, Filter frontman (and onetime Nine Inch Nails touring guitarist) Richard Patrick reunited with NIN in Cleveland to play his band’s Short Bus classic “Hey Man Nice Shot.” It’s been a few years since Filter released a long-player; their last album was 2016’s Crazy Eyes. Today, Filter has shared a new song, “For The Beaten,” which is the first new track from them in two years, following 2020’s “Murica” and “Thoughts And Prayers.”

Patrick is also currently recording a new Filter album, which is set to release in 2023 via Golden Robot Records. “I spent a lot of time in the studio the last two years working on various projects and collaborations but at the core of it all, there is always Filter,” Patrick says. “We chose ‘For the Beaten’ as the first single because it’s dynamic, dark and heavy, just like the moment we are in.”

Listen to “For The Beaten” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

3 days ago 0

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

9 hours ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wild Pink ILYSM

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest