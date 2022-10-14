Last month, Filter frontman (and onetime Nine Inch Nails touring guitarist) Richard Patrick reunited with NIN in Cleveland to play his band’s Short Bus classic “Hey Man Nice Shot.” It’s been a few years since Filter released a long-player; their last album was 2016’s Crazy Eyes. Today, Filter has shared a new song, “For The Beaten,” which is the first new track from them in two years, following 2020’s “Murica” and “Thoughts And Prayers.”

Patrick is also currently recording a new Filter album, which is set to release in 2023 via Golden Robot Records. “I spent a lot of time in the studio the last two years working on various projects and collaborations but at the core of it all, there is always Filter,” Patrick says. “We chose ‘For the Beaten’ as the first single because it’s dynamic, dark and heavy, just like the moment we are in.”

Listen to “For The Beaten” below.