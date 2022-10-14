Stream Lil Baby’s Immersive New Album It’s Only Me

New Music October 14, 2022 9:53 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Lil Baby’s Immersive New Album It’s Only Me

New Music October 14, 2022 9:53 AM By Tom Breihan
0

I’ve been frustrated with Lil Baby lately. Coming off of the gargantuan success of his 2020 album My Turn, the young Atlanta rap star seemed like he could go anywhere. Understandably, Lil Baby used some of his newfound clout to get himself paid; that’s the only explanation for the existence of the Bee Gees-interpolating DJ Khaled/Drake collab “Staying Alive” or the Budweiser-sponsored, Tears For Fears-sampling World Cup song “The World Is Yours To Take.” That kind of thing is obnoxious and artistically bankrupt, but I understand it. What I didn’t understand was the way Baby kept releasing limp, checked-out singles like “Detox” and “Heyy.” But now that Lil Baby’s album is here, I think I get it.

Maybe Lil Baby just isn’t a singles artist. He’s made some great hits, but those songs are exceptions. Lil Baby has a comfort zone, and that comfort zone can be perfectly effective at album-length. It’s Only Me, Baby’s new album, mostly works as intense, bass-heavy mood music. Lil Baby works best when you let him establish a vibe and just zone out to his pain-wracked, Auto-Tune-scrambled voice for an hour at a time.

I don’t know if It’s Only Me has hits, and I have to imagine that it won’t have the same kind of impact as My Turn. But I’m on my first listen of It’s Only Me, and this album is working. It’s all head-clouded anxiety and ghostly melody, and Baby is only working with guests who are fully in his zone: Future, Jeremih, Nardo Wick, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez. He’s not chasing hits. Instead, he’s exploring the different sides of his own sensibility. It’s worth hearing, and you can hear it below.

It’s Only Me is out now on Quality Control/Motown.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

20 hours ago 0

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

3 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wild Pink ILYSM

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest