For the past couple years, Anderson .Paak has been busy as one-half of his duo with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic. But he’s also a part of a different duo that predates that colalboration: Nxworries, which he started back in 2015 with Knxwledge. They haven’t released any music together since their debut album Yes Lawd! came out in 2016, but today they’re back with a new single called “Where I Go,” which features H.E.R. and was first debuted live back in 2020. Watch a video for the track below.

“Where I Go” is out now.