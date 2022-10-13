Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Not Submitting Silk Sonic Album For Grammys Consideration

“Leave The Door Open,” the lead single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic album, won four Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including the ones for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. The album that song eventually appeared on, An Evening With Silk Sonic, was released in November 2021, which means that it would have been eligible for the next round of Grammy nominations. But today Mars announced that the duo would not be submitting the album for consideration at the award show.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” Mars went on. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

In the past few years, a number of artists have made a point of not submitting or withdrawing their music from consideration, including Drake and the Weeknd, though those two did so as a form of protest against the Recording Academy.

Mars has won 15 Grammys in the past, and Anderson .Paak has picked up 8, including three on his own. The first round of voting for the 2023 Grammys began today.