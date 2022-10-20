Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack For His V/H/S/99 Segment

New Music October 20, 2022 10:20 AM By James Rettig
0

Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack For His V/H/S/99 Segment

New Music October 20, 2022 10:20 AM By James Rettig
0

Flying Lotus’ Steven Ellison has been focused on Hollywood as of late. After his feature-length directorial debut Kuso came out in 2017, he got involved with writing the Netflix anime show Yasuke, and next year he’s directing his second movie, Ash, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson.

He also directed a segment in the anthology horror film V/H/S/99, which lands on the streaming service Shudder today. FlyLo’s portion of the movie, which he co-wrote with Zoe Cooper, is about a children’s game show called Ozzy’s Dungeon and what happens to the host of the show after a contestant is permanently injured.

Alongside the film’s release, Flying Lotus has shared the score he write for his segment, which is called Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon.

Check it out below.

Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon is out now via Warp, and V/H/S/99 is out now on Shudder.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

4 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

3 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest