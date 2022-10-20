Flying Lotus’ Steven Ellison has been focused on Hollywood as of late. After his feature-length directorial debut Kuso came out in 2017, he got involved with writing the Netflix anime show Yasuke, and next year he’s directing his second movie, Ash, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson.

He also directed a segment in the anthology horror film V/H/S/99, which lands on the streaming service Shudder today. FlyLo’s portion of the movie, which he co-wrote with Zoe Cooper, is about a children’s game show called Ozzy’s Dungeon and what happens to the host of the show after a contestant is permanently injured.

Alongside the film’s release, Flying Lotus has shared the score he write for his segment, which is called Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon.

Check it out below.

Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon is out now via Warp, and V/H/S/99 is out now on Shudder.