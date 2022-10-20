Post Malone got hurt stepping in a hole onstage again. Last month, Posty fell through a trap door during his show in St. Louis; he eventually had to cancel a show after being hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the fall. He’s been back on the road again these past few weeks, but he had another accident last night at his show in Atlanta. While hopping around the stage, he landed in a hole and rolled his ankle, and he paused for a minute while he recovered.

He then addressed the audience: “Tell you what … there’s little holes in the middle of stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty fucking badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there,” he said. “So if my dance moves aren’t 100%, you’ve gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen, I’mma do my best.”

The show went on.