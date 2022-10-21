Saintseneca, the whimsical and melancholic Columbus folk-rock band led by Zac Little, has not been super active in recent years. Since 2018’s great Pillar Of Na, the group has only released two songs, 2019’s holiday offering “Winter Breaking” and 2021’s “All You’ve Got Is Everyone.” But they kicked off a brief tour last night, and they’ve got another new track to mark the occasion. “Wild Violence” matches shapeless, wandering verses with a more locked-in chorus. In a sense, it’s a Halloween song, with Little singing about binging old horror DVDs: “I spent the weekend watching/ Freddie K movies on your TV/ Wild Violent/ I never was allowed/ To watch that kind of thing as child.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/21 Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

10/23 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/25 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Space 1026

10/28 Haddon Heights, NJ @ Gradwell House

10/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Mr. Roboto Project