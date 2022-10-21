Last year, four giants of West Coast rap came together to form a new supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced that they’d formed a collective called Mount Westmore, and they released their debut single “Big Subwoofer.” Earlier this year, Mount Westmore released their debut album Bad MFs, but it was only available in the Metaverse. Today, Mount Westmore have announced another album, and this one is an actual regular album, not some goofy future-internet venture.

The new Mount Westmore album is helpfully titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, and it’s coming out in December. On the new single “Too Big,” all four rap legends trade off short, quick verses over a spare, propulsive beat from Bay Area rapper and producer P-Lo, who also does the hook. The song is nothing revolutionary, but it keeps the energy up, and all four rappers sound locked-in. Also, Too $hort has a line about how, if you meed all four members of Mount Westmore, “you might poop.” I thought that was pretty funny. The video is full of footage, both recent and vintage, of all four members doing big things. Check it out below.

Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort is out 12/9.