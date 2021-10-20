Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, & Too Short Release “Big Subwoofer,” The Debut Single From Their Supergroup Mount Westmore

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short — arguably the four most important living rappers in California history — announced that they’d formed a new supergroup called Mount Westmore. The four of them gave their debut performance this past April at the Triller Fight Club event headlined by a Jake Paul/Ben Askren boxing match. Today happens to be Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday, and to mark the occasion, Mount Westmore have released their first single.

Snoop recently signed a deal with Def Jam, and he’s working on a new album with an uninspiring title: The Algorithm. That album will arrive in a few weeks, and “Big Subwoofer” is its first single. It’s a rumbling party song with a polished, funky beat. All the rappers involved seem to be having fun; Cube, for instance, rhymes “TJ Hooker” with “Superfly Snuka.” That’s probably all you can ask, right? You’re not going to get a towering artistic statement from these guys right now, but you can watch them enjoy their own icon status.

They’re definitely having fun in the “Big Subwoofer” video. In the clip, from directors Jesse Wellens and Sam Macaroni, the four rappers cruise around in a spaceship and visit a planet that’s apparently called Snoopiter, where they dance with blue-skinned and three-boobed alien girls. Watch it below.

The Algorithm is out 11/12 on Def Jam.