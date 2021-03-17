Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, & E-40 Announce Mt. Westmore Supergroup Album, Performance At Triller’s Jake Paul Fight Event

Back in December, the Oakland rap legend Too Short first mentioned the idea of Mt. Westmore, a supergroup of West Coast rap greats. The group’s four members are all huge stars: Too Short, E-40, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube. With that lineup, the Mt. Westmore name does not seem like hyperbole; it’s would be hard to argue against the idea Short, 40, Cube, and Snoop are the four most impactful living rappers in West Coast history. (You could probably argue that Kendrick Lamar or Ice-T or MC Hammer also belong on that list, but you would be splitting hairs at that point.)

Mt. Westmore came together during the pandemic. Too Short has said that they’ve been working on an album and that Dr. Dre is on it. Now, as HipHop-N-More points out, Too Short has told DJ Vlad that the album is done and that it should come out next month. Short says the group has recorded about 50 songs already and that we can probably expect more albums from them.

Mt. Westmore haven’t shared any music yet, but they have announced their forthcoming live debut. Snoop is a partner in the entertainment platform Triller, which promoted the hugely successful Mike Tyson/Roy Jones, Jr. exhibition match last year. (Snoop did some great color commentary on that one.)

Triller is doing another big event next month. The 2021 Fight Club pay-per-view goes down 4/17, and its headline match is the YouTube star Jake Paul, who famously knocked out Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Tyson/Jones fight, taking on retired MMA fighter Ben Askren. There are more fights on the card, and there are also a whole lot of big-name musical performances. On that pay-per-view, the four members of Mt. Westmore will perform together for the first time, and the show will also feature performances from Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Major Lazer.