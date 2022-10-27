Duran Duran, new wave legends and newly minted Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, just released their latest LP Future Past, recorded with collaborators like Erol Alkan, Giorgio Moroder, Graham Coxon, and Mark Ronson. Last night, the band brought their arena-sized show to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Since Kimmel offers its musical guests a chance to play extended sets for their cameras, Duran Duran played four songs: Two Future Past joints and two throwback ’80s jams.

On the Kimmel show proper, Duran Duran performed “Invisible,” the first single from Future Past. That song is practically a throwback itself, since it came out in May of 2021. Duran Duran like to take their time with the album rollouts. In their off-air bonus set, Duran Duran also played their Tove Lo collab “Give It All Up,” with one of their backup singers taking the Tove Lo parts.

But you didn’t come here for the new Duran Duran songs, did you? Duran Duran know that. The songs that the band played during the bonus performances weren’t the obvious ones like “Hungry Like The Wolf” or “Rio.” Instead, they busted out “Notorious,” the funky 1986 hit that they recorded with Nile Rodgers. They also took it all the way back to 1981 with “Careless Memories,” only the second single that the band ever released. Watch all those performances below.

Future Past is out now on Tape Modern/BMG.