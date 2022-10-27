Next week, the UK production duo Mount Kimbie will release their new double album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. For this one, the members of Mount Kimbie have gone all Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, essentially packaging two solo albums together. Dom Maker has made an album full of collaborations, while Kai Campos has gone a more esoteric instrumental route. Thus far, those Mount Kimbie members have released three songs each, including Dom Maker tracks with Danny Brown, slowthai, Maxo Kream, and Pa Saleiu. Today, we get two more tracks from the double LP.

The new Dom Maker track is called “DVD,” and it’s a collaboration with the psychedelic Michigan R&B singer Choker. “DVD” also backing vocals from Sampha and piano from London jazz musician and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Duval Timothy. Kai Campos, meanwhile, has dropped the smoothly woozy instrumental “Satellite 9.” Listen to both tracks below.

MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning is out 11/4 via Warp Records.