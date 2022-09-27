A few weeks back, Mount Kimbie returned with four new songs, each pair helmed individually by Kai Campos and Dom Maker, the two halves of the production duo. Today, Mount Kimbie are announcing a new double album, where each side is produced by a different member. Die Cuts is Dom Maker’s contribution, and City Planning is the work of Kai Campos. Die Cuts is the more collaborative of the two sides, with featured guest spots from James Blake, slowthai, Danny Brown, and more.

Today, the pair is sharing a track from each album, “F1 Racer” (which features Kučka) and “Zone 1 (24 Hours).” They’ve also shared a new track that appears on neither side, “Locked In,” with verses from Maxo Kream and Pa Salieu. Check them all out below.

TRACKLIST:

Die Cuts:

01 “DVD” (Feat. Choker)

02 “In Your Eyes” (Feat. Slowthai & Danny Brown)

03 “F1 Racer” (Feat. Kučka)

04 “Heat On, Lips On”

05 “End Of The Road” (Feat. Reggie)

06 “Somehow She’s Still Here” (Feat. James Blake)

07 “Kissing” (Feat. Slowthai)

08 “Say That” (Feat. Nomi)

09 “Need U Tonight”

10 “If And When” (Feat. Wiki)

11 “Tender Hearts Meet The Sky” (Feat. Keiyaa)

12 “A Deities Encore”

City Planning:

01 “Q”

02 “Quartz”

03 “Transit Map (Flattened)”

04 “Satellite 7”

05 “Satellite 9”

06 “Satellite 6 (Corrupted)”

07 “Zone 3 (City Limits)”

08 “Zone 2 (Last Connection)”

09 “Zone 1 (24 Hours)”

10 “Industry”

11 “Human Voices”

MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning is out 11/4 via Warp Records. Pre-order it here.