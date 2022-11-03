Drake Talks Porn And Marriage In Fake Howard Stern Promo

After a delay because producer Noah “40” Shebib got Covid,

Drake and 21 Savage will release their new joint album Her Loss on Friday, and the pair is promoting it in deepfake mode. They shared a mock Vogue cover and “In The Bag” episode, thanking Anna Wintour “for the love and support on this historic moment.” They posted a clip from what turned out to be a spoof Tiny Desk concert (“Let’s do it forreal tho,” responded NPR). And they have shared an Al TV-style interview with Howard Stern that repurposes some footage from Stern’s April interview with Jerrod Carmichael. In the “interview,” Drake and 21 are asked for their porn go-to’s (“Tops… the highest tier of top givers,” Drake says) and their opinions on marriage (Drake is pro-marriage). As far as we know, the upcoming Apollo concert is still real, as is the album cover they just posted on Instagram. Check out the fake promo tour below.