Drew Lustman, the New England producer known as FaltyDL, has a new album called A Nurse To My Patience out next week. There are lots of guests on it, and so far he’s shared collabs with Julianna Barwick and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard. Today Lustman is back with one last teaser track, a team-up with Mykki Blanco called “One Way Or Another.” No, it’s not a Blondie cover.

A tender statement from Falty:

One Way Or Another, Mykki could be my brother. Our ongoing collaboration has been the most freeing musical experience of my life, and at this stage we can anticipate each others moves and ideas. I feel so strong with their presence in my life, and I owe a lot of this phase of my career to them and their belief in me. This song is the ribbon on my album, the tempo to my patience.

Listen below.

<a href="https://faltydl.bandcamp.com/album/faltydl-a-nurse-to-my-patience">FaltyDL – A Nurse To My Patience by FaltyDL</a>

A Nurse To My Patience is out 11/11.