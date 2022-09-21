FaltyDL – “God Light” (Feat. Joe Goddard) & “Berlin”

Last month, Brooklyn producer Drew Lustman announced a new FaltyDL album, A Nurse To My Patience, with the Julianna Barwick-featuring “Four Horses.” Today, he’s back with two new tracks from it: “God Light,” which features vocals from Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, and “Berlin.”

“’God Light’ is about doing the work to better yourself, however difficult it may be, and ‘Berlin’ is about going on tour, getting high, being Jewish and anxious and transcending your own identity,” Lustman said in a statement. “It’s also about the constant eb and flow of one’s ego. The ability to be your own critic and cheerleader at the same time.” Listen to both below.

A Nurse To My Patience is out 11/11 via Blueberry.