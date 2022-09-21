FaltyDL – “God Light” (Feat. Joe Goddard) & “Berlin”

James Hartley

New Music September 21, 2022 3:09 PM By James Rettig
0

FaltyDL – “God Light” (Feat. Joe Goddard) & “Berlin”

James Hartley

New Music September 21, 2022 3:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Brooklyn producer Drew Lustman announced a new FaltyDL album, A Nurse To My Patience, with the Julianna Barwick-featuring “Four Horses.” Today, he’s back with two new tracks from it: “God Light,” which features vocals from Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, and “Berlin.”

“’God Light’ is about doing the work to better yourself, however difficult it may be, and ‘Berlin’ is about going on tour, getting high, being Jewish and anxious and transcending your own identity,” Lustman said in a statement. “It’s also about the constant eb and flow of one’s ego. The ability to be your own critic and cheerleader at the same time.” Listen to both below.

A Nurse To My Patience is out 11/11 via Blueberry.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

3 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

3 days ago 0

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest