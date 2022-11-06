Drake And 21 Savage Share Fake SNL Performance Introduced By Michael B. Jordan

Drake and 21 Savage are on a deepfaked promotional tour for their new collaborative album Her Loss, which came out this past Friday. They’ve plopped themselves into a Vogue cover, the Howard Stern Show, and a Tiny Desk concert so far, and last night they shared a clip of them performing “On BS” — while Steve Lacy was making his debut on the real show. The pair were introduced by Michael B. Jordan, who would make a pretty good SNL host. Drake himself has hosted SNL twice, and been a musical guest three times. Check out the video below.