Drake And 21 Savage Share Fake SNL Performance Introduced By Michael B. Jordan

News November 6, 2022 11:33 AM By James Rettig
0

Drake And 21 Savage Share Fake SNL Performance Introduced By Michael B. Jordan

News November 6, 2022 11:33 AM By James Rettig
0

Drake and 21 Savage are on a deepfaked promotional tour for their new collaborative album Her Loss, which came out this past Friday. They’ve plopped themselves into a Vogue cover, the Howard Stern Show, and a Tiny Desk concert so far, and last night they shared a clip of them performing “On BS” — while Steve Lacy was making his debut on the real show. The pair were introduced by Michael B. Jordan, who would make a pretty good SNL host. Drake himself has hosted SNL twice, and been a musical guest three times. Check out the video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

24 hours ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

2 days ago 0

Drake & 21 Savage Drop Her Loss, Talk Porn In Fake ‘Howard Stern’ Promo

4 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

19 hours ago 0

Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest