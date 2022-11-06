Steve Lacy Makes SNL Debut, Black Star Playing Next Week

Steve Lacy made his Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest for this weekend’s episode, which was hosted by Amy Schumer. He performed his #1 hit single “Bad Habit” and his track “Helmet,” both of which appear on his most recent album Gemini Rights.

Some other music-related bits from the night: In the Biden cold open, Ego Nwodim played Azealia Banks and Marcello Hernandez played Tekashi69. A court room sketch had a Taylor Swift Midnights joke. Michael Che joked about Kanye West during Weekend Update, and there was a screen paying tribute to Takeoff before the commercial break following Weekend Update. (Migos appeared on the show twice, first alongside Katy Perry in 2017 and then on their own in 2018.)

It was also announced that next week’s host will be Dave Chappelle and its musical guest will be Black Star, the longstanding collaboration between Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. Chappelle and Black Star do the Midnight Miracle podcast together, and earlier this year Black Star released their first new album in 24 years via that podcast’s platform, Luminary.

Watch Lacy’s performances and the aforementioned sketches from the show below.