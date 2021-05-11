The first two episodes of The Midnight Miracle — a new podcast with Dave Chapelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey — were released today. In the second of those episodes, which is exclusive to the podcast subscription service Luminary, Kweli and Bey premiered a new song from their duo Black Star, which represents some of the only new material we’ve heard from them together since they released their debut Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star back in 1998.

Kweli and Bey have been talking up a new Black Star album for a while now, though nothing has materialized. In 2018, Bey formally announced a new Black Star album, produced by Madlib, but then just last year Kweli said that it was never going to come out, seemingly because of music industry issues.

But here’s a new Black Star song anyway (via Reddit), which is apparently produced by Madlib and was played at the end of the second episode of The Midnight Miracle. Listen below.

Here’s the first episode of Midnight Miracle: