Jeff Tweedy – “I Hear… Goodnight” (Low & The Dirty Three Cover)

New Music November 7, 2022 3:28 PM By James Rettig
0

Jeff Tweedy – “I Hear… Goodnight” (Low & The Dirty Three Cover)

New Music November 7, 2022 3:28 PM By James Rettig
0

Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of “I Hear… Goodnight,” a song that appears on Low and the Dirty Three’s 2001 collaborative EP In The Fishtank. Low’s Mimi Parker passed away this weekend. Tweedy produced the group’s 2013 album The Invisible Way. The Wilco leader put out the cover through his Starship Casual newsletter. Listen to it here.

During his show in Glasgow last night, Robert Plant also paid tribute to Parker by performing his cover of Low’s “Monkey,” which he first included on his 2010 album Band Of Joy:

Related

Mimi Parker Was The Aching Spirit That Shaped Low’s Incomparable Sound
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

2 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

3 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

2 days ago 0

Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest