In one of the most devastating musical losses in recent memory, Low’s Mimi Parker died of cancer over the weekend. The tributes are pouring in, both written eulogies and recordings of Low’s music. The latest comes from former Led Zeppelin howler Robert Plant, who covered The Great Destroyer’s opening track “Monkey” on his 2010 album Band Of Joy.

Last night Plant played the King’s Theatre in Glasgow with Suzi Dian under the name Saving Grace. During the performance, Plant announced Parker’s death from the stage, giving his love to Parker and her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk. Plant and the band then proceeded to play a haunting rendition of “Monkey.” Watch fan-made footage below.