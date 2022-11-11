Sharon Van Etten – “When I Die”

The deluxe edition of Sharon Van Etten’s latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out today via Jagjaguwar. It features the previously released one-offs “Porta,” “Used To It,” and “Never Gonna Change.” In conjunction with the deluxe’s release, Etten is sharing “When I Die,” a swirling, echoing blast of sound that finds Etten in reverie and making resolutions: “Yeah, I want to remember/ And I want to do so much more.” Listen to “When I Die” below.

