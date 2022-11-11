Alas, The 1975 Did Not Eat Raw Meat During Their Fallon Performance

News November 11, 2022 8:34 AM By Chris DeVille
The 1975 are spending November and December on tour in North America in support of their recent Being Funny In A Foreign Language. They’re playing most of the new album in addition to lots of classics, and Matty Healy is doing Matty Healy things onstage when not singing songs. Last night they brought their show to The Tonight Show for a spirited run through the earnest and straightforward “I’m In Love With You.” They seemed to be really enjoying themselves, and Healy can hit the notes. No raw meat was consumed during the making of this performance. Watch below.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out now on Dirty Hit/Interscope.

