Massa Nera – “Adrift”

New Music November 11, 2022 11:09 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Massa Nera – “Adrift”

New Music November 11, 2022 11:09 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Five years ago, the intense and ambitious New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their full-length debut Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Now, after a bunch of interstitial releases, Massa Nera are getting ready to return with their second LP, a feverish concept album called Derramar | Querer | Borrar that the band recorded with Saetia’s Steve Roche. We’ve already posted the early track “April 7th,” and now Massa Nera have shared another song.

Massa Nera’s new song “Adrift” is a stormy, slow-swelling ripper about feeling disconnected from the world around you: “Why do I believe compliance will save me?/ None of this is real!” I feel that! The “Adrift” video opens on a shot of a head covered in a bag, and the rest of it is sinister surveillance-style footage of the band playing. Check it out below.

Derramar | Querer | Borrar is out 12/2 on Zegema Beach Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

3 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

3 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

2 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest