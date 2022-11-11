Five years ago, the intense and ambitious New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their full-length debut Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Now, after a bunch of interstitial releases, Massa Nera are getting ready to return with their second LP, a feverish concept album called Derramar | Querer | Borrar that the band recorded with Saetia’s Steve Roche. We’ve already posted the early track “April 7th,” and now Massa Nera have shared another song.

Massa Nera’s new song “Adrift” is a stormy, slow-swelling ripper about feeling disconnected from the world around you: “Why do I believe compliance will save me?/ None of this is real!” I feel that! The “Adrift” video opens on a shot of a head covered in a bag, and the rest of it is sinister surveillance-style footage of the band playing. Check it out below.

Derramar | Querer | Borrar is out 12/2 on Zegema Beach Records.