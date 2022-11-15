Gucci Mane has shared a new single, “Letter To Takeoff,” which acts as a eulogy for the Migos member, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Migos and Gucci Mane collaborated quite a bit over the years, and they were signed to his 1017 label for a time. Gucci Mane also spoke at the memorial that took place for Takeoff in Atlanta last Friday.

“How the fuck we lose Takeoff?/ Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” Gucci raps on this track. “We don’t supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect.” The song was produced by frequent collaborator Zaytoven. Listen below.