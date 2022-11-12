Quavo Shares Eulogy For Takeoff: “I Will Continue To Keep Your Name Alive As Long As I Live”

Takeoff’s funeral took place yesterday (Friday) at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The three-hour service was attended by 21,000 people, including the late rapper’s Migos bandmates Quavo and Offset, plus numerous celebrities and family members. The afternoon included a poignant eulogy from Quavo, who recalled early memories with his nephew, born Kirsnick Khari Ball. “You always with me, and we did everything together. Since we was kids, you’ve been by my side looking up at me with them eyes.”

“After I made the first move, you always followed up right behind me,” Quavo continued in his speech. “You always waited for me to do it first so you could do it right with me… You never competed with me, we was always on the same team because you hated plotting against me because I always played too hard or too rough.”

Takeoff’s cousin Offset also spoke movingly: “Take, I love you,” he said. “I’m sorry… I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes.” He also spoke about being unable to eat or sleep since the November 1 Houston shooting where Takeoff tragically lost his life at 28. “I wish we could laugh again,” he said. “I wish I could smoke one with you.”

Additional guests at the memorial included Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, Rich The Kid, Cee-Lo Green, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, Mustard, YG, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, and Quavo’s friend Justin Bieber, who sang a rendition of “Ghost” from his album Justice.

Following Bieber’s performance was Drake, who quoted Joyce Grenfell and Maya Angelou in a eulogy. He also spoke of his days touring with Migos in 2018 and told a story about watching the Rat Pack (Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra) on TV as a kid. “I miss performing with my brothers,” said Drake. “After all these years watching Dean Martin, I realized I want to grow old with my friends. We should do that more.” Drake also thanked the co-founder of Migos’ label Quality Control, Pierre “Pee” Thomas for his leadership.

Chloe Bailey also attended the service, singing Beyoncé’s “Heaven,” while gospel singers Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage also gave live performances. Additional speakers included Takeoff’s mother “Mama Take,” Takeoff’s pastor Jesse Curney III, Pee and his label partner Coach K, Takeoff’s younger brother and sister, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “He hugged so tight, you could feel the love transferring through him,” Takeoff’s mother said.

Cardi B also shared a lengthy tribute to Takeoff on Instagram yesterday, writing: “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.” See her full tribute below:

Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those. As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit . It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff I will also love you 4L & after.

Read Quavo’s full eulogy to Takeoff below.